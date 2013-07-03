* Swiss plan would allow banks to cooperate with U.S.
* Banks ok to reveal info eg accounts moving to other banks
* Parliament rejected bill last month to speed data transfer
* Minister says 12 banks should now be able to settle
* Talks continue with DoJ for rest of financial industry
By Emma Thomasson
ZURICH, July 3 Swiss banks will be allowed to
cooperate with U.S. authorities under a government plan agreed
on Wednesday aimed at saving the industry from criminal charges
of helping Americans evade tax.
U.S. authorities want Swiss banks to pay fines potentially
totalling $10 billion and hand over the names of Americans it
suspects of using secret accounts to evade tax, but strict
secrecy laws stop the banks from complying.
The Swiss government said it had agreed the parameters under
which banks could cooperate and said they could apply for
individual permission to allow them to settle tax
investigations, though they would not be allowed to hand over
client names.
But banks will be allowed to reveal information - such as
details of accounts moved to other banks, names of bank staff,
lawyers and accountants - that would help U.S. authorities
identify wealthy clients who are evading taxes, without naming
them.
Yet government permission is likely to be tested in court by
bank staff seeking to hold up the transfer of their names.
"The government will have to be careful about what data it
authorises banks to pass to the U.S. authorities," said Douglas
Hornung, a Geneva-based lawyer acting for a former Credit Suisse
employee who is challenging the transfer of his data.
The Swiss parliament last month rejected legislation that
would have made such legal challenges harder and helped to speed
up the transfer of data.
The government, which has been trying to reach a deal for
the banks for three years, has warned that the patience of the
U.S. authorities is running out, risking a repeat of the
indictment which felled private bank Wegelin earlier this year.
BANKS UNDER FIRE
Swiss secrecy laws have helped to make the country the
world's biggest offshore financial centre, but have also drawn
the ire of countries seeking to fight tax evasion, with Swiss
banks also under investigation in Germany and France.
More than a dozen banks are under formal U.S. investigation,
including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, the Swiss arm of
Britain's HSBC, privately held Pictet and local
government-backed Zuercher Kantonalbank and Basler Kantonalbank
.
Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a news
conference those banks should now be able to settle with the
U.S. authorities as they could seek permission to hand over
information on accounts moved to other banks.
But she said the government was conducting further talks
with the U.S. Department of Justice concerning a programme it is
offering to Swiss banks not yet under investigation, which could
involve dozens more institutions.
Widmer-Schlumpf said it remained to be seen how Washington
would respond to the latest move by the Swiss government and
declined to give any details of timing for the talks. U.S.
authorities have consistently declined comment on the matter.
The main industry lobby, the Swiss Bankers Association
(SBA), welcomed the move, saying: "The SBA expects that this
will finally create legal certainty so that the banks in
Switzerland can make use of the U.S. unilateral programme."