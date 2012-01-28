* More banks potentially at risk
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 28 The break-up of
Switzerland's oldest bank Wegelin on Friday shows the need to
settle a dispute with U.S. authorities over tax cheats hiding
cash in secret Swiss accounts, the finance minister said on
Saturday.
"It is very regrettable," Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told
journalists at the World Economic Forum of the decision by
Wegelin to break itself up in the face of possible indictment on
charges the bank helped wealthy Americans to evade taxes.
"This development shows how important it is that we come to
solutions in the discussions, negotiations with the United
States which hopefully prevent other banks getting into a
similar situation," she said.
The U.S. Department of Justice is probing 11 Swiss banks,
including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and
Basler Kantonalbank.
"I don't know whether other banks are in a similar or same
situation...but what I know is that various banks are being
threatened by the United States with prosecution and we will try
to do everything...to come to a solution," Widmer-Schlumpf said.
Switzerland has been lobbying for a year to get the
investigations dropped in return for the payment of a hefty fine
and the transfer of names of thousands of U.S. bank clients
suspected of dodging taxes.
UBS paid $780 million to settle U.S. criminal
charges in 2009 and also turned over the names of 4,500 clients.
Widmer-Schlumpf, who held talks in Davos this week with U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, said she hoped to reach a
deal in the coming months, but declined to comment on the size
of the fines under discussion for Swiss banks.
"It is up to the financial institutions to say how much they
are prepared to pay. It is not up to the state," she said.
Switzerland struck deals last year with Britain and Germany
that would allow their citizens to pay tax on secret accounts
without revealing their identities, although these are being
challenged by the European Commission which wants to force
Switzerland to accept an automatic exchange of bank information.
Widmer-Schlumpf, who also holds the rotating Swiss
presidency, said the European Unon had signalled to Switzerland
it wanted to discuss a general accord with the bloc.
FRANC CAP ACCEPTED, RESPECTED
Separately, Widmer-Schlumpf reiterated the determination of
the Swiss National Bank to defend the 1.20 per euro cap on the
franc it imposed last year even after the resignation of former
bank chief Philipp Hildebrand over a currency trading scandal.
"They have said they will do everything to pursue this
policy so the signal is clear," she said.
"We see today that 1.20 is accepted, is respected. Whether
the national bank decides sometime to move it, it will have to
examine itself and whether it can be defended. That is not up to
politicians, that is up to the national bank."
Thomas Jordan, SNB vice chairman who took over as interim
head after Hildebrand stepped down, has vowed to defend the cap
and said the SNB would take further steps should the economic
outlook and deflationary risks make them necessary.
"Mr Jordan is doing an excellent job," Widmer-Schlumpf said,
adding she hoped the SNB's supervisory council would make a
proposal as quickly as possible over who should replace
Hildebrand permanently.
