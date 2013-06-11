* Committee votes 7-6 to reject bill
* Both chambers set to vote on bill in coming days
BERN/ZURICH, June 11 Switzerland's upper house
of parliament votes on Wednesday on a bill that would let Swiss
banks hand over information to help U.S. authorities clamp down
on tax evasion.
The government is trying to rush the legislation through
both chambers of parliament this month to end long-running
tensions with U.S. authorities over banks accused of helping
wealthy Americans hide their money from the tax authorities.
Following is a timeline of key developments in the bank
secrecy dispute between Switzerland and the United States:
2009
UBS AG agrees to turn over 4,450 client names and
pay a $780 million fine after admitting to criminal wrongdoing
in selling tax-evasion services to wealthy Americans.
2011
July 15 - Credit Suisse confirms U.S. authorities
have formally notified Switzerland's second biggest bank that it
is under criminal investigation. The bank later makes a
provision for a potential fine of 295 million Swiss francs
($314.13 million).
Sept 15 - The U.S. pursuit of offshore tax evaders is
widening to include Israel, where U.S. authorities are
scrutinizing three of Israel's largest banks over suspicions
their Swiss outposts helped American clients evade taxes.
2012
Feb 3 - U.S. Justice Department indicts Wegelin & Co,
Switzerland's oldest private bank, on charges that it enabled
wealthy Americans to evade taxes on at least $1.2 billion hidden
in offshore accounts.
June 21 - The U.S. Treasury Department reaches a tentative
agreement with Switzerland to help banks comply with upcoming
U.S. tax evasion regulations, the U.S. Foreign Account Tax
Compliance Act, or FATCA.
June 29 - Swiss bank Julius Baer has handed 2,500
employee names to U.S. authorities, a Geneva-based lawyer says,
as it seeks to free itself from the tax probe.
Aug 15 - Global bank HSBC confirms it has handed
over details of current and former employees to the U.S.
authorities.
Nov 25 - Swiss private bank Pictet confirms it is also under
investigation by the U.S. authorities.
Dec 19 - Swiss lender Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) said two
of its bankers and one former employee had been charged by U.S.
authorities, which had accused them of helping U.S. clients
avoid taxes.
2013
Jan 3 - Wegelin & Co says it will permanently shut its doors
after more than 2-1/2 centuries, following a guilty plea to
charges of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes through secret
accounts.
Wegelin later agrees to pay nearly $58 million in fines on
top of $16.3 million in forfeitures already obtained by the
authorities.
May 29 - Swiss government presents bill to parliament that
would let Swiss banks hand over internal information to U.S.
authorities in the hope of avoiding threatened criminal charges
- though the banks still face fines likely to total billions of
dollars.
The bill aims to save the banks from heavier punishment in
the United States for helping wealthy tax cheats, by
sidestepping its secrecy laws to let bankers disclose data to
U.S. prosecutors.
June 11 - The economics committee of the upper house of the
Swiss parliament votes 7-6 to reject the draft law.