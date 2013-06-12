ZURICH, June 12 Swiss lawmakers agreed on
Wednesday to consider a bill that would let the country's banks
sidestep strict secrecy laws to end a long-running United States
tax probe, rejecting calls for the legislation to be killed.
Five months after U.S. action over tax evasion led to the
closure of Switzerland's oldest private bank, and with formal
investigations under way into some of its biggest institutions,
the Swiss government wants a compromise to end threats of
criminal charges that have hurt a vital national industry.
Switzerland's upper house voted 24 to 20, with one
abstention, to debate a bill that would allow banks to hand over
information to U.S. authorities, with a vote on the legislation
due later on Wednesday.
The vote clears only a minor hurdle to securing the
parliamentary backing that the draft law needs. Opposition to
the draft law has been vocal from left to right as lawmakers
chafe at what some call U.S. blackmail and is likely to face
even stiffer opposition in the lower house, which is due to
debate the legislation next week..
Many parliamentarians have resisted approving a repeat of a
deal struck in 2009 for UBS, which paid a $780 million
fine and handed over more than 4,000 client names after
admitting it had helped Americans to cheat on their taxes.