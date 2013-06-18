ZURICH, June 18 Switzerland's lower house of
parliament refused on Tuesday to address a bill aimed at ending
a long-running U.S. tax probe into hidden offshore accounts at
Swiss banks, stalling a bid to protect the country's banks
against criminal charges.
The move gives the government less time to push through the
draft law before the end of the parliament summer session on
Friday. The bill is designed to allow banks to disclose data to
U.S. prosecutors to help settle investigations into tax evasion.
The Swiss lower house voted by a large majority not to
discuss the legislation, referring the bill back to lawmakers in
the upper house, which backed it last week and which could give
the lower house a second chance to debate the law this week.
U.S. authorities have more than a dozen banks under formal
investigation, including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer
, the Swiss arm of Britain's HSBC, privately
held Pictet in Geneva and local government-backed Zuercher
Kantonalbank and Basler Kantonalbank.