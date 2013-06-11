ZURICH, June 11 A Swiss government plan to
protect the country's banks from U.S. criminal charges has been
thrown into doubt by a Swiss parliamentary committee's rejection
of the proposed bill on Tuesday.
Lawmakers are deeply divided over the plan to allow Swiss
banks, suspected of helping wealthy Americans hide their money,
to disclose data to U.S. prosecutors to help settle
investigations into tax evasion.
Switzerland's upper house of parliament is set to vote on
the draft law, designed to solve the issue without overturning
Swiss banking secrecy laws, on Wednesday followed by the lower
chamber next week, a schedule aimed at meeting a U.S. ultimatum.
If the draft law succeeds, Swiss banks then have 120 days to
hand over the internal information to U.S. authorities.
Possible outcomes include the following:
BOTH PARLIAMENT CHAMBERS PASS DEAL
Amid fevered last-minute haggling in Bern, potential
concessions could still help swing the bill in parliament, even
after the committee recommendation to vote it down. This would
pave the way for Swiss banks to disclose their U.S. dealings,
including names of bank staff and third parties such as
accountants and tax lawyers who helped Americans evade taxes.
This in turn should enable potentially dozens of banks to
reach their own deals with the United States, including on fines
which sources have said might amount to $10 billion in total.
PARLIAMENT STALEMATE
If the bill passes Switzerland's upper chamber despite the
committee's advice to vote it down, it is set to face even
stiffer opposition in the lower house.
Should one chamber approve the draft law and the other
reject it, the bill would enter a potentially lengthy mediation
process to reconcile the two stances, effectively killing the
deal given the U.S. ultimatum.
GOVERNMENT ENACTS U.S. DEAL WITHOUT PARLIAMENT
The Swiss government is desperate to get parliamentary
approval for the deal it hammered out in years of negotiations,
but could eventually take matters into its own hands and approve
the agreement with an executive order, although circumventing a
hostile parliament is seen as a risky gamble.
The Swiss government has so far refused to use emergency law
to settle the matter as it did in the case of UBS in
2009 to end the threat of indictment of the country's largest
bank.
UBS, which admitted it had helped wealthy Americans cheat
on their taxes, paid a $780 million fine and handed over more
than 4,000 client names as part of its settlement.
Any deal could still be held up or even knocked down by
Swiss courts if bank clients, staff or third parties such as tax
lawyers and custodians follow through on threatened legal
action.
GOVERNMENT GRANTS DATA ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS
Even without parliament's backing, the Swiss government
could still grant banks individual approval to hand over data.
Swiss data protection authorities have signalled their
willingness to backstop such a handover, provided the involved
parties are forewarned that their names will be made known to
U.S. authorities.
SWISS BANKS HAND OVER DATA ILLEGALLY
Swiss banks could take their fate into their own hands and
disclose data to U.S. officials in violation of secrecy and data
protection laws in Switzerland. This option was rejected by UBS
before it settled in 2009 and would undermine any
government-backed resolution.
DEAL FAILS, BANKS RISK INDICTMENT
If the draft law fails in both Swiss chambers of parliament
and a way is not find to meet U.S. demands, the Swiss government
has warned the United States could indict another bank, a move
which is seen as the death knell for any business.
In January, Wegelin & Co, Switzerland's oldest private bank,
said it would shut its doors following a U.S. indictment on
charges of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes through secret
accounts. Wegelin later pleaded guilty, admitted wrong-doing and
paid $58 million to U.S. authorities.