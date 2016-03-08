(Adds market reaction)
ZURICH, March 7 Bank Vontobel will lose
star fund manager Rajiv Jain in May after his resignation
signalled the departure of a man credited with driving much of
the Swiss private bank's growth over the past two decades.
Shares in the bank fell nearly 11 percent in the first few
minutes of trading on Tuesday before paring loses to an 8.2
percent decline by 0916 GMT.
"It will never be possible to clearly determine just how
much Vontobel's asset-management performance came from the team
and how much came from Jain himself," said Zuercher Kantonalbank
analyst Michael Kunz, who cut his rating on the stock to
underweight from market weight.
"But put simply, Rajiv Jain was the face of Vontobel asset
management in New York."
Matthew Benkendorf, Jain's deputy at Vontobel's New
York-based Quality Growth investment boutique, will replace his
former boss, the Zurich-based bank said on Monday.
In 2014, when Vontobel shares fell on speculation that Jain
was about to leave, the fund manager said: "Rumours of my death
are greatly exaggerated."
Jain, who has been with Vontobel for 22 years, is leaving to
start his own venture, the bank said.
Jain was a significant force behind much of the growth in
the Swiss bank's asset-management business. His 70-strong team
within the bank managed about $48 billion in assets, a third of
Vontobel's total.
Benkendorf takes over as lead portfolio manager of
Vontobel's flagship Global Equity, Europe, Australasia and Far
East, and Emerging Market Equity investment strategies.
Donny Kranson becomes lead European portfolio manager while
Brian Bandsma takes over from Jain as lead Far East portfolio
manager.
