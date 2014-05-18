European shares dip on weak banks and energy before Dutch vote, Fed
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH May 18 Swiss voters on Sunday rejected the introduction of a minimum wage of $25 an hour, according to an early projection by Swiss television.
Swiss voters have a history of voting against proposals they feel could hurt the country's economic success. Critics had said a minimum wage would hurt competitiveness and lead to job cuts.
"There will be a clear no vote," Claude Longchamp of the gfs.bern research and polling institute told Swiss television SRF, saying he expected a 'yes' vote of around 30 percent or less given the preliminary results.
Supporters of the proposed minimum wage, which corresponds to a monthly paycheck of 4,000 francs, had argued it would help smooth out salary inequalities.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Has signed a long-term loan agreement with a certain Israeli financial institution in an aggregate amount of NIS 100 million (approx. $27 million)
BRUNNEN, Switzerland, March 14 Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer, owned by LVMH, sought to appeal to tech geeks and traditionalists alike on Tuesday by launching a connected watch that lets wearers switch between a smart watch head and a traditional mechanical movement.