UPDATE 1-Novartis wins U.S. approval for breast cancer drug; to compete with Pfizer's Ibrance
* Consensus forecasts point to sales of $1.5 bln by 2022 (Adds analyst comment, Novartis response, Astex Pharma role)
Sept 18 * Swiss watch exports to Hong Kong fall 8.4 percent in August-watch federation * Swiss watch exports to China rise 16 percent in August-watch federation
* Consensus forecasts point to sales of $1.5 bln by 2022 (Adds analyst comment, Novartis response, Astex Pharma role)
* Wait-and-see mood before expected Fed hike limits movements
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.