ZURICH, June 22 The Swiss government proposed on
Thursday cutting the maximum fee that hydropower utilities pay
mountainous cantons for water use to 80 Swiss francs ($82.32)
per gross kilowatt usage from 110 francs now for a transition
period from 2020 to 2022.
The proposal, still subject to parliamentary approval after
a comment period running to Oct. 13, also envisions a flexible
new model for fee pricing to be introduced from 2023 and whose
details will be fixed later.
If approved, the proposed fee cut would save utilities
around 150 million Swiss francs a year from 2020 to 2022.
Swiss utilities such as Alpiq Holding, Axpo Holding
and BKW are subject to the tax, which now
raises 550 million francs a year and which critics say is too
high to make hydropower generation profitable.
($1 = 0.9718 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Rupert
Pretterklieber)