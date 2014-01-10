ZURICH Jan 10 Switzerland's competition commission WEKO has fined 11 airlines a total of 11 million Swiss francs ($12 million) after it found they had agreed on certain elements of pricing for air freight.

WEKO said that the airlines included United Continental , AMR Corporation, Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines, British Airways, Air France and Cathay Pacific Airways.

The airlines agreed on freight rates, fuel surcharges, war-risk surcharges, customs clearance surcharges for the United States and the commissioning of surcharges, which together contribute to the price of air freight transport, between 2000 and 2005, WEKO said.

The watchdog said that Lufthansa escaped a fine because it had reported the practice to the competition body.