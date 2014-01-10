BRIEF-Zynga Inc CEO Frank Gibeau's 2016 total compensation $24.5 mln - SEC filing
* Zynga Inc - CEO Frank Gibeau's 2016 total compensation was $24.5 million - SEC filing
ZURICH Jan 10 Switzerland's competition commission WEKO has fined 11 airlines a total of 11 million Swiss francs ($12 million) after it found they had agreed on certain elements of pricing for air freight.
WEKO said that the airlines included United Continental , AMR Corporation, Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines, British Airways, Air France and Cathay Pacific Airways.
The airlines agreed on freight rates, fuel surcharges, war-risk surcharges, customs clearance surcharges for the United States and the commissioning of surcharges, which together contribute to the price of air freight transport, between 2000 and 2005, WEKO said.
The watchdog said that Lufthansa escaped a fine because it had reported the practice to the competition body.
* Zynga Inc - CEO Frank Gibeau's 2016 total compensation was $24.5 million - SEC filing
* Sabre Corp- CEO Sean Menke's 2016 total compensation $5.5 million versus $3.8 million - sec filing
March 21 Canadian mining financing company Silver Wheaton Corp is proposing changing its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp as half its revenue now comes from gold, it said on Tuesday.