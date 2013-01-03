BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 3 Wegelin, the oldest Swiss private bank, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a criminal charge of conspiracy in helping wealthy Americans to evade taxes on at least $1.2 billion hidden in offshore bank accounts.
The plea came at a court hearing before Judge Jed Rakoff in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Wegelin was indicted last February on federal charges of conspiracy and fraud.
A Wegelin representative declined to comment on the plea.
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.