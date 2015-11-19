Nov 19 Three Swiss banks will pay a total of
more than $81 million in deals reached with the U.S. Justice
Department to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans
to evade taxes, the Department said on Thursday.
The three banks, the Swiss unit of BNP Paribas SA ;
KBL (Switzerland) Ltd.; and Bank CIC, also agreed to cooperate
in any related criminal or civil proceedings, the Justice
Department said.
The banks settled under a voluntary program the Justice
Department launched in 2013 to allow Swiss banks to resolve
potential criminal charges by disclosing cross-border activities
that helped U.S. account holders conceal assets.
