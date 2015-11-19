(Adds BNP Paribas comment, paragraphs 3, 7)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 19 Three Swiss banks will pay a total of
more than $81 million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid
possible prosecution for helping Americans to evade taxes, the
department said on Thursday.
The three banks, the Swiss unit of BNP Paribas SA ;
KBL (Switzerland) Ltd ; and Bank CIC, also
agreed to cooperate in any related criminal or civil
proceedings, the Justice Department said.
"The BNP Paribas Group is committed to fully complying with
the laws and regulations in all markets in which it is active,"
a spokeswoman said. "Since 2008, the Group has proactively taken
steps within its Wealth Management business to reinforce its
policies related to U.S. taxpayers."
Efforts to reach spokespeople at KBL Ltd and Bank CIC were
unsuccessful outside Swiss business hours on Thursday.
The banks settled under a voluntary program the Justice
Department launched in 2013 to allow Swiss banks to resolve
potential criminal charges by disclosing cross-border activities
that helped U.S. account holders conceal assets.
Under the program, banks also must provide detailed
information on the accounts of U.S. taxpayers under
investigation. Banks that were already under criminal
investigation were excluded from the program.
BNP Paribas, which will pay $59.8 million of the total
penalty, managed about 760 U.S.-related accounts with a peak
value of about $1.2 billion assets under management since
August, 2008. BNP already set aside money to cover the sum, a
spokeswoman said.
During the same period, KBL maintained 277 U.S.-related
accounts with a total value of more than $225 million. The bank
will pay $18.8 million of the total penalty.
Bank CIC, a unit of Crédit Mutuel-CIC, had 261 U.S.-related
accounts, which included about $228 million in assets under
management since August, 2008. It will pay $3.3 million of the
total penalty.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by David Gregorio)