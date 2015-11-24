BRIEF-T-Mobile US entered into an amended and restated employment agreement with John Legere
* T-Mobile US Inc says on March 28, 2017, entered into an amended and restated employment agreement with John Legere
Nov 24 A Deutsche Bank AG unit will pay more than $31 million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans to evade taxes, the department said on Tuesday.
Deutsche Bank's Swiss unit offered a number of services and permitted some practices that it knew could assist U.S. taxpayers in concealing assets and income from the Internal Revenue Service, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chris Reese)
March 28 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its Kalydeco cystic fibrosis treatment given with an experimental drug demonstrated significant improvements in lung function in a pair of late-stage trials the company plans to use to seek approval for the combination therapy.