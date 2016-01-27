(Recasts to add context about Swiss bank program)
Jan 27 The U.S. Justice Department announced the
final settlement on Wednesday in a program, valued at more than
$1.3 billion, that has allowed Swiss banks to avoid possible
prosecution for helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.
Swiss bank HSZH Verwaltungs AG will pay more than $49.8
million to avoid charges that it aided U.S. tax cheats, the
Justice Department said.
The department has executed similar agreements with a total
of 80 Swiss banks since March 30, 2015 when Lugano-based private
bank BSI SA avoided prosecution for suspected tax-related
offenses by paying a $211 million penalty.
The program, announced in 2013, has allowed many Swiss banks
to resolve potential criminal charges by disclosing cross-border
activities that helped U.S. account holders conceal assets.
Under the program, banks were required to provide detailed
information on the accounts of U.S. taxpayers under
investigation. Swiss banks, which have come under intense
pressure to roll back their traditional secrecy, were also
required to cooperate in treaty requests for account
information.
But banks that were already under criminal investigation
were not eligible for the program.
In 2014, Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse pleaded
guilty to tax evasion and agreed to a $2.6 billion settlement
with the Justice Department. It was the largest bank in decades
to plead guilty to a criminal charge after facing accusations
that it helped American clients conceal assets in secret
accounts that were not disclosed to U.S. tax authorities.
The penalty was much more severe than the $780 million that
rival UBS AG agreed to pay in 2009 as part of a
deferred prosecution deal. Prosecutors, in deferred prosecution
agreements, agree to dismiss charges once a defendant meets
certain requirements.
Banks that have been eligible for the Justice Department's
voluntary Swiss program, however, enter non-prosecution
agreements, in which prosecutors have not filed charges.
HSZH, whose history dates back to 1889, was wound down in
2014 after being sold to various buyers, according to its
agreement with the Justice Department. A representative could
not immediately be reached for comment. The bank was, at one
time, a part of UBS.
