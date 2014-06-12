(Corrects to say the capital increase was at Swisscanto (CH) Real Estate Fund Swiss Commercial, not at the Swisscanto Holding AG itself)

June 12 - Swisscanto Holding AG : * Says capital increase at its Swisscanto (CH) Real Estate Fund Swiss Commercial has been completed successfully * Says Swisscanto (CH) Real Estate Fund Swiss Commercial places 61 million SFR worth of shares