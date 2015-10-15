ZURICH Oct 15 The Swiss Competition Commission (ComCo) has approved plans by Swisscom and retailer Coop to launch a joint online marketplace, Swisscom said on Thursday.

Swisscom owns a 50 percent stake in Eos Commerce AG, a company founded by Coop whose Siroop platform is set to go live in Switzerland in 2016 and will be available to all market players, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)