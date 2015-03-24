ZURICH, March 24 Switzerland's competition
commission WEKO said on Tuesday it had approved the purchase of
online directory search.ch by Swisscom, as the
telecoms group tries to compete with the likes of Google
in digital advertising.
In a deal reached last year, Swisscom is to combine
directory operator local.ch, which provides information on phone
numbers, with Swiss media company Tamedia's search and
information service search.ch in a joint subsidiary.
Together the local online directories will reach 3.6 million
internet users per month in Switzerland, and the merger will be
completed by mid-2015, the companies said in a joint statement.
"Although the fusion results in a monopoly, we are not
blocking the plans because we don't expect them to restrict
competition," WEKO said in a statement.
