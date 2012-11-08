Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Q3 net income 458 mln Sfr vs 482 mln Sfr in poll
* Q3 net revenue 2.8 bln Sfr, in line with poll
* Cuts FY EBITDA outlook to 4.35 bln Sfr from 4.4 bln Sfr
ZURICH, Nov 8 Swiss telecom company Swisscom cut its full-year outlook again after third-quarter net income fell mo re th an expected as strong demand for its mobile offerings fai led to off set pri ce erosion in its Swiss core business.
Net income after minorities fell to 458 million Swiss francs between July and September, f rom 564 million francs in the year-ago period, la gging th e 482 million franc forecast in a Reuters poll.
Swisscom said it revised its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation figure down for the full-year to 4.35 billion Swiss francs, from 4.4 billion as a consequence of 100 job cuts announced last month.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)