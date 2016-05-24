Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ZURICH May 24 Switzerland's Competition Commission (COMCO) fined telecoms group Swisscom 71.8 million Swiss francs ($72.5 million) for abusing its dominant position in live sports broadcasting on pay television, it said on Tuesday.
"The Swisscom group with its subsidiaries CT Cinetrade AG and Teleclub AG holds a dominant position particularly with respect to live broadcasting of Swiss football and ice hockey championship games on pay TV," COMCO said in a statement.
"Swisscom has abused this position against competing TV platform operators in order to restrain competitors in platform competition," it added.
In a separate statement, Swisscom denied the COMCO allegations and said it would lodge an appeal with the Federal Administrative Court and, if necessary, the Federal Supreme Court.
($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)