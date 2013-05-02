* Net revenues fall to 2.734 billion francs

* Company says achieved record customer growth in qtr

* Says bundled contracts up by a third (Adds CEO quote, market overview, background)

ZURICH, May 2 Swisscom said net revenues fell 2.4 percent in the first quarter as record customer growth failed to offset weakening market prices.

First quarter net profits fell 12.4 percent to 390 million Swiss francs ($420.3 million) missing average expectations for 407 million in a Reuters poll.

"We are currently investing heavily in our network infrastructure and in new offerings, which is having a positive impact on customer growth and will stand us in good stead over the long term," Swisscom CEO Carsten Schloter said in a statement.

Swisscom reported a 28 percent year-on-year rise in customers using bundled offerings such as Vivo Casa which combines fixed-line access with telephony, Internet and TV and the additional option of a mobile line.

The company also reported a growing subscriber base in television services, mobile communications and information technology services, as well as in its Fastweb unit.

European telecoms groups are increasingly turning to bundled services as they grapple with declining revenue and profits as they face off against new competitive threats such as free smartphone messaging service WhatsApp.

Last week, France Telecom posted a 4 percent drop in first-quarter revenues as a price war in its home market hit sales and eroded margins.

European rivals Deutsche Telekom of Germany and Spain's Telefonica are due to report first quarter numbers on May 8. ($1 = 0.9279 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)