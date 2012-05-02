ZURICH May 2 Swisscom AG on Wednesday stuck to its outlook for slightly lower sales and core profit in 2012 after the Swiss phone company's revenues slipped in the first-quarter.

Sales in the first quarter dipped 2.1 percent to 2.802 billion Swiss francs, but outpaced the average analyst forecast of 2.786 billion Swiss francs in a Reuters poll.

First-quarter net profit fell 3.8 percent to 456 million Swiss francs. Analysts had forecast an average net profit, after minorities, of 431 million Swiss francs.

Switzerland's dominant communications company said it expects 2012 net revenue of 11.4 billion Swiss francs and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.4 billion Swiss francs, assuming an average exchange rate of 1.23 Swiss francs.

