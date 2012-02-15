BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
* Says 2011 EBITDA 4.584 bln Sfr vs 4.6 bln in Reuters poll
* Targets 2012 EBITDA of 4.4 bln Sfr
* Proposes dividend of 22 francs per share vs 21 Sfr yr-ago
ZURICH, Feb 15 Swisscom expects revenues and core profit to dip slightly in 2012 as customer growth fails to fully compensate for price pressure, the Swiss phone group said on Wednesday, after it fell shy of its 2011 revenue and earnings targets.
Revenue fell 4.3 percent to 11.467 billion Swiss francs($12.46 billion), while core profit was flat at 4.584 billion Swiss francs - just short of last year's target of 11.8 billion Swiss francs and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of more than 4.6 billion.
Full-year net profit fell 61 percent to 694 million Swiss francs ($758.88 million), dragged down by an impairment charge for its Italian unit Fastweb, announced last November. ($1 = 0.9202 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
