ZURICH Dec 14 Swisscom's 2011
net profit will be 1.2 billion Swiss francs lower due to an
impairment charge for its Italian unit Fastweb, the Swiss phone
company said on Wednesday.
Swisscom, which invested 4.6 billion euros in its Fastweb
buy four years ago, posted a net profit of 1.8 billon francs in
2010.
"The difficult economic situation and increasing interest
rates have lead to reduced prospects for growth and higher cost
of capital in Italy," Swisscom said in a statement.
Swisscom said as a result Fastweb's book value had been
impaired, reducing its net income by 1.2 billion francs.
(Reporting by Katie Reid)