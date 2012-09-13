Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ZURICH, Sept 13 Swiss telecommunications company Swisscom said on Thursday its Fastweb unit will invest around 400 million euro ($515.54 million) on its fibre optic network by 2016 to bring fast internet connections to 20 percent of Italian homes.
Fastweb, which will invest some 130 million euros by the end of 2013, said its board had approved the funds required for the first stage of the expansion. ($1 = 0.7759 euros) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)