ZURICH May 3 Telecoms group Swisscom said its first-quarter operating profit rose nearly 3 percent, just above an analyst forecast, as it trimmed costs in Switzerland for activities to win new clients and keep existing ones.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 1.08 billion Swiss francs ($1.13 billion), the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, expected flat EBITDA of 1.05 billion Swiss francs.

The largest Swiss telecoms provider posted steady sales of 2.89 billion francs.

Swisscom said in February it aimed to cut costs by more than 300 million francs by 2020, after 2015 net income fell by a fifth amid price cuts for roaming fees, fallout from the strong Swiss franc and tougher competition. ($1=0.9544 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)