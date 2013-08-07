* Q2 net profit after minorities 427 mln Sfr

ZURICH, Aug 7 Telecoms group Swisscom AG on Wednesday said it would appoint a new chief executive by the end of the year, as it reported a 10 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, hit by price pressures and lower revenue from roaming fees.

Switzerland's national telecoms operator unexpectedly lost its CEO last month when Carsten Schloter was found dead at his home on July 23 in a suspected suicide.

The company, which is majority state owned, said it had set up a nomination committee with the aim of appointing a successor by the end of the year. Acting CEO Urs Schaeppi will continue to run the company for the time being.

Net profit after minorities came in at 427 million Swiss francs in the second quarter, ahead of the average analyst forecast of 419 million in a Reuters poll.

Net revenues slipped 0.4 percent in the quarter to 2.86 billion, slightly ahead of the average poll forecast.

The group, which had to give up its monopoly position on telecom services in Switzerland in 1998, has tried to counter price pressures from competition by bundling offerings that combine telephone, TV and internet services at flat rates.

For the first half of the year, Swisscom reported a 27 percent year-on-year rise in customers using bundled offerings. The company also grew its subscriber base at its Italian Fastweb unit, partly driven by demand for packages combining TV and broadband internet access in partnership with Sky Italia.

Helped by revenues from new acquisitions, Swisscom said it expects to generate revenues in excess of 11.4 billion francs in 2013, up from previous guidance for 11.3 billion.

The company confirmed its previous guidance for earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall 3 percent in 2013 to 4.25 billion Swiss francs. It expects to pay a dividend of 22 Swiss francs per share for the 2013 financial year, unchanged from the previous year.

Swisscom is seen as a haven for investors as it regularly pays a healthy dividend, faces comparatively tame mobile competition and is not subject to EU regulations. It competes with Cablecom, Orange and Sunrise.

Last month, Switzerland's competition body said it had opened a probe into Swisscom after a rival suggested it abused its market position in broadband internet for business clients.

($1 = 0.9316 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)