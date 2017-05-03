* Swisscom cuts costs as roaming fees decline
* Italian Fastweb growth continues
* Telecom Italia JV advances despite probe - CEO
ZURICH, May 3 Swisscom AG posted a 2.5
percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday that beat
analysts' expectations, as the state-controlled
telecommunications company cut costs at home to help offset
falling revenue.
Swisscom, which left its full-year forecast unchanged, is
working to reduce costs by 300 million Swiss francs ($303
million) a year by 2020 as it grapples with challenges in its
core Swiss business that include falling fixed line subscribers,
roaming reductions and a drop in corporate business.
However, the firm is expanding in Italy as its Fastweb
telecoms network operator adds customers.
Net profit rose to 373 million francs, Swisscom said in a
statement, more than the average estimate of 355 million francs
given in a Reuters poll of analysts. Sales slipped 1.9 percent
to 2.83 billion francs.
"We earned a solid result in the first quarter, and we did
this under continuing heavy pressure and in a difficult
environment," Chief Executive Urs Schaeppi said.
He said the firm aims to offset price pressures in the
remaining months of 2017 with promotions including "inOne"
bundled products that he expects to boost sales.
The shares rose 1.6 percent at 0930 GMT, trimming Swisscom's
fall this year to 2.6 percent.
Fastweb’s revenue rose 3 percent to 453 million euros
($494.95 million), as subscribers to its Italian broadband
business rose 7 percent to 2.4 million.
Swisscom said its outlook for the full year was unchanged
and that is still expected net revenue of 11.6 billion francs,
an operating profit of around 4.2 billion francs and capital
expenditure of 2.4 billion that includes expanding its broadband
network.
The company plans to pay an unchanged dividend of 22 francs
per share for 2017.
Swisscom has cut its Swiss workforce by 680 jobs to 18,280
compared with a year ago and another 400 jobs are due to go by
year's end, some through accelerated retirements.
'FASTWEB PROBE'
Meanwhile the Italian antitrust authority is investigating a
joint venture set up last year by Fastweb and rival Telecom
Italia to speed up the roll-out of an ultrafast
broadband network in 29 cities.
Swisscom said on Wednesday it was confident that the
partnership was legitimate and its work was continuing despite
the investigation.
"We believe we have a solid case," Schaeppi told reporters.
"This is a standard procedure," he said of the scrutiny by
competition regulators.
