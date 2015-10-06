ZURICH Oct 6 A Swiss court has upheld a ruling against Swisscom by Switzerland's competition commission for anti-competitive behaviour in its broadband internet business, but has reduced the size of the fine.

In a statement on Tuesday, Switzerland's federal administrative court reduced the penalty on Swisscom to 186 million Swiss francs ($192 million) from 220 million, citing corrections to the previous calculations for the sanction.

