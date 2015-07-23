ZURICH, July 23 Swisscom said on Thursday it would fight a 143 million Swiss franc ($150 million) fine that Switzerland's competition watchdog is seeking to impose for alleged misbehaviour over marketing of sports content via pay TV.

"Swisscom rejects the accusations and is convinced it acted legally in the marketing of sports content," the Berne-based telecoms operator said.

The watchdog has accused Swisscom of abusing a market-dominant position in offering Swiss football and hockey games.

