ZURICH Dec 20 A Swiss court denied a
request by a U.S. client of an unidentified Swiss bank to stop
Swiss tax officials from handing over confidential client data
to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
The ruling, made public on Tuesday, does not name the bank,
the client, or even the client's legal representation. The only
identifying characteristics in the ruling are that the IRS
requested data from Swiss tax officials, who in turn issued a
directive two weeks ago.
Last month, Credit Suisse said it had been ordered
to submit account data to the Swiss tax office. The Swiss bank
is not mentioned in the ruling.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)