ZURICH Dec 20 A Swiss court denied a
request by a U.S. client of Credit Suisse for more
time before Swiss tax officials can hand over confidential
client data to the U.S.
The ruling, made public on Tuesday, does not name the Swiss
bank, the client, or even the client's legal representation, but
a court spokeswoman told Reuters the ruling applies to data
Credit Suisse handed over to Swiss officials recently.
Tuesday's court ruling comes as Switzerland and the United
States try to resolve their dispute over some Americans' use of
secret Swiss accounts to dodge taxes.
Credit Suisse is one of a raft of Swiss banks in the
crosshairs of U.S. officials after UBS agreed in 2009
to hand over names of more than 4,000 of its account holders and
pay a $780 million fine to settle charges it helped Americans
dodge taxes.
Since then, spurred by several amnesty programs aimed at
enticing tax evaders to come clean, the U.S. Internal Revenue
Service has sifted through a trove of data pointing to patterns
at other Swiss banks.
Credit Suisse last month said it submitted account data to
the Swiss tax office. Other banks such as Julius Baer
and privately-held Wegelin have also been identified in the
probe.
Switzerland and the U.S. are discussing a settlement, which
is believed to involve Swiss banks paying a fine and handing
over data in order to escape prosecution in the U.S.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined comment on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)