* KOF falls to 1.03 in Feb vs revised 1.12 in Jan
* KOF eyed for trough in coming months
* February PMI data due on Friday
* SNB seen remaining vigilant
(Adds economist comment, detail.)
ZURICH, Feb 27 Switzerland's economic momentum
slipped again in February, though the smaller-than-expected drop
led economists to believe it will turn a corner next month.
The Swiss economy has largely avoided the problems plaguing
the neighbouring euro zone, its biggest trading partner,
although its strong currency remains a concern as it makes the
country's exports more expensive.
The KOF barometer of economic sentiment, which predicts
performance in roughly six months, slipped to 1.03 points in
February from a revised 1.12 points in January, the KOF Swiss
Economic Institute said on Wednesday.
Analysts had forecast an average of 1.00 points.
Though several economists, including at the country's
biggest banks UBS and Credit Suisse, said the February reading
was better than expected in part because January's indicator was
revised sharply higher, optimism still prevailed.
"It appears we are seeing the KOF bottoming out, especially
in light of the strengthening in PMI," Bank Sarasin Jan Poser
said.
"Maybe next month already we'll see that the KOF has
actually bottomed (out), reflecting a recovery in the Swiss
economy."
Resilient trade and other data highlight how the Swiss
economy has been partly able to shield itself from the euro
zone's debt woes.
Despite the improving economic picture, however, Swiss
National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said last week the central
bank is far from exiting its policy of capping the franc at 1.20
per euro. [IDD:nL9E8MC07Q]
Swissquote economist Peter Rosenstreich said the Swiss
economy isn't out of the woods yet, and remains exposed to
substantial risk.
"For the SNB this means that inflation will be at risk and
they will need to remain vigilant. In addition, from a market
view, deflation data could fuel speculation of additional
central bank action," Rosenstreich said.
The SNB has repeatedly said it stands at the ready to
implement further measures to protect the economy if necessary,
although it has not said what those measures might
be.[IDD:nL9E8MC07P]
Economists polled by Reuters expect February's survey of
Swiss purchasing managers (PMI) to fall to 52.2 points from 52.5
in January on Friday.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)