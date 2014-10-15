ZURICH Oct 15 Expectations for Switzerland's
economy slumped in October as fears spread that euro zone
weakness will spill over into the Alpine nation, a survey of
investors by the ZEW economic research institute showed.
The euro zone's fortunes are front and centre for
respondents in Switzerland's ZEW survey, who sent the index
spiralling to -30.7 points, compared with -7.7 in September.
Results of the survey, conducted in conjunction with Swiss bank
Credit Suisse, were published on Wednesday.
"The sharp 23-point drop from the previous month likely
reflects concerns that euro zone contagion will spread to
Switzerland's economy," the institute said in a statement.
The majority of financial analysts surveyed rated the
present state of economic activity in the euro zone 'poor', with
many expecting the outlook for the 18-country bloc to worsen.
Europe is Switzerland's biggest trading partner and a gloomy
outlook for its biggest economy, Germany, in particular has
weighed on exports and sentiment in recent months.
In September Swiss factory activity expanded at its slowest
pace in 17 months, while the country's leading indicator also
points to a lacklustre economic outlook.
Switzerland also faces deflationary pressure from abroad,
though the Swiss National Bank is not expected to react as long
as domestic prices hold up.
Inflation in Switzerland remains weak, with consumer prices
falling for the first time in seven months in September. Almost
three-quarters of those surveyed expect the inflation rate to
remain steady for the next six months.
The central bank set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the Swiss
franc in September 2011 to fight the threat of deflation.
(1 US dollar = 0.7902 euro)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Catherine Evans)