by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - In order to achieve a minimum EUR/CHF exchange rate of 1.20 the SNB is prepared to "buy foreign currency in unlimited quantities". There is also an inbuilt threat that a worsening economic outlook and deflationary risks might lead the SNB to "take further action".

However, we must remember that in the face of some heavy safe haven demand, the SNB failed in its attempts to place a floor on EUR/CHF. For much of 2009, the SNB attempted to keep EUR/CHF above 1.50 but subsequently relented in H1 2010 and decided to smooth the downside on EUR/CHF instead. The latter episode coincided with an intensification of the European debt crisis which saw the bailout of Greece in May 2010. It is no surprise then that it was in May 2010 that the SNB were the most aggressive and active in the FX markets intervening to the tune of CHF 78.3bn.

How aggressive the SNB needs to be in keeping EUR/CHF above 1.20 will depend upon how successful the Eurozone is in containing the financial/sovereign debt crisis. We have noted the close correlation that EUR/CHF has had with the 10-year Spain/German spread since the start of 2010.

With Germany continuing to shy away from a transfer union and focusing instead on liquidity/austerity it is safe to assume that the European debt crisis is far from over (unless the ECB is willing to consider more aggressive open-ended sovereign bond purchases). The SNB will be tested in its attempts to keep EUR/CHF above 1.20 but it can help to improve the success of its actions today by building credibility and further punishing safe haven holders of CHF.

In the next few weeks expect to see the SNB keep EUR/CHF above the 1.20 level in order to 1) build credibility and deter speculative interest in playing the SNB intervention in the same way that markets used to do with the BoJ, and 2) cement the expectation that safe haven holders of CHF will no longer be rewarded with an appreciating currency.

The latter point could be important as a key driver for CHF strength has not been speculative and the SNB could further increase the heat on safe haven holders by penalizing them with negative rates.

Last year the SNB intervened to the tune of 140bn between Feb-May 2010 which was equal to 110% of Swiss GDP. The SNB is comfortable with the potential for similar liquidity creation in its latest action and thus the intervention is credible from a monetary policy perspective with an exchange rate target dominating below 1.20 and an inflation target dominating should EUR/CHF move sharply above 1.20.

The SNB's actions will have two additional important effects 1) in the near term it will increase expectations of policy action from other central banks especially after Brazil last week surprised last week with a 50bps rate cut 2) increase pressure on other hard currencies as safe haven demand moves from the CHF to the likes of the AUD, CAD, BRL and MXN.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR markets strategist)