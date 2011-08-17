(Adds details)
* H1 net profit 403 mln Sfr
* Reuters poll was for 278 mln Sfr after minorities
* Tax one off, rise in premium income help profit
ZURICH, Aug 16 Swiss Life beat
expectations with its first half profit and said it was well
placed to deal with the challenges of low interest rates and a
strong Swiss franc.
Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer posted a net
profit of 403 million Swiss francs in the first half of the
year, far exceeding the 278 million francs forecast in a Reuters
poll.
Premiums rose 11 percent in Switzerland, the firm said, and
the bottom line was also boosted by one-time tax revenue of 89
million Swiss francs and cost controls,
The Swiss franc has risen some 20 percent against both the
euro and the greenback in recent months, and companies from
pharma giant Roche to private bank Julius Baer have seen their
profits affected by the runaway currency, and the Swiss
government is under increasing pressure to do something to rein
the exchange rate in.
The Swiss National Bank has slashed already low interest
rates to zero in a bid to take some pressure off the currency.
This in turn is a challenge for asset managers like Swiss Life,
which hold large bond portfolios.
But the firm said it was in good shape to deal with these
challenges.
"Swiss Life can react purposefully and effectively to the
tough market environment with its low interest rates and
negative exchange rate effects," Chief Executive Bruno Pfister
said in a statement.
Swiss Life's solvency ratio, a measure of assets over
liabilities that gives an indication of capital strength, rose
to 177 percent from 172 percent.
German financial advisory unit AWD posted a 1 percent rise
in sales revenues to 265.5 million euros.
Swiss Life bought AWD for 1.2 billion euros in 2008 and had
to use cost cuts to drive it back to profitability. It has an
EBIT (Earnings before interest and tax) target of 80-100 million
units by 2012 for AWD.
(By Catherine Bosley)