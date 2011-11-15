* 9-month premium income 13 bln Sfr

* Insurance wrappers unit sees premiums drop 55 pct

* German unit AWD 9-month revenue rises 1 pct

* Swiss Life shares down 1.6 pct (Adds share price, analyst comment)

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, Nov 14 Swiss Life's premium income fell 18 percent in the first nine months of 2011, hurt by weaker sales of tax-efficient insurance policies to wealthy clients.

The products, known as insurance wrappers, are life insurance policies into which the very wealthy place stocks, private equity holdings and other bankable assets, allowing them to lower their tax rate.

Thanks to an Italian tax amnesty last year, which expired in April, Swiss Life had a bumper business from selling wrappers. But in early March 2011 it warned that wrappers were not expected to grow as strongly as they had in the past.

For the first nine months of 2011, Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer recorded premium income of 13 billion Swiss francs ($14.3 billion), it said in a trading update on Tuesday.

"At first glace a somewhat disappointing premiums result for the insurer," analysts at Wegelin said.

However, the 10 percent rise in premium income in Switzerland -- the firm's biggest market -- and its ability to push through cost cuts ahead of schedule were positive, the Wegelin analysts also said.

Shares in Swiss Life were trading down 0.8 percent by 1055 GMT, outperforming a 2.5 percent fall in the sector index

"It's not growth that is our focus, it's profitability," Chief Financial Officer Thomas Buess said. "We will of course capture growth opportunities wherever we can and wherever we see the profitability meeting our hurdle rates."

Not only did Swiss Life's premium income in France and Germany decline, but its insurance international unit, which oversees the wrappers business, saw a 55 percent drop in premiums to 1.7 billion francs.

"This is mainly attributable to the uncertainties in private banking and the extremely strong results in the previous year, which were notably boosted by the effects of the Italian tax amnesty," Swiss Life said.

Critics of wrappers have said they can be used as a tax dodging tool after Switzerland caved to global pressure and softened bank secrecy. The wrappers have also come under increased scrutiny by Swiss financial markets regulator FINMA.

German financial advisory unit AWD posted a 1 percent rise in revenue in the first nine months to 392 million euros and also improved productivity, Swiss Life said.

Swiss Life bought AWD for 1.2 billion euros in 2008 and had to cut costs to drive it back to profitability. It has an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) target of 80-100 million units by 2012 for AWD.

The firm said it had in recent months cut its exposure to Greek debt to 18 million Swiss francs at the end of September and its Italian debt holdings to 83 million Swiss francs. ($1=0.907 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Erica Billingham)