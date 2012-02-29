* 2011 profit of 605 mln Sfr, vs poll 620 mln
* Legal provision of 47 mln euros for AWD
* Insurance wrapper business sees headwinds
By Paul Arnold and Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, Feb 28 Insurer Swiss Life
struck a cautious note for the year ahead after it
missed expectations for 2011 profit, blighted by falling premium
income and sizeable provisions for legal bills involving German
financial advisory unit AWD.
"Going forward, we do not expect much tailwind from the
financial markets," chief executive Bruno Pfister said on
Wednesday.
Low interest rates due to easing programmes by major central
banks are a particular headache for life insurers, which have
large bond portfolios.
Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer posted a
full-year net profit attributable to equity holders of 605
million francs, up from 557 million in 2010 but down from an
estimate of 620 million francs profit after minorities in a
Reuters poll.
Cost cuts and a net investment return of 3.8 percent helped
lift the profit, it said. But gross written premiums fell on the
year, down 16 percent in Germany and 17.5 percent in France.
BIG PROVISION
Swiss Life's financial advisory unit AWD, which it acquired
in 2008, is facing legal probes in Germany and Austria into
whether AWD may have improperly pushed financial products, an
allegation AWD has denied.
Swiss Life announced it had made a provision of 47 million
euros for AWD and Chief Executive Pfister said the firm might
set aside further funds.
"In Germany I cannot exclude that further provisions are
necessary," Pfister told journalists in a conference call.
Business also faced headwinds in the segment Insurance
International, which sells tax-efficient insurance policies to
wealthy clients.
The products, known as insurance wrappers, are life
insurance policies into which the very wealthy place stocks,
private equity holdings and other bankable assets, allowing them
to lower their tax rate.
The segment recorded a loss of 10 million francs, compared
with a loss of 27 million francs a year earlier. Thanks to an
Italian tax amnesty, which has now expired, Swiss Life had a
bumper business from selling wrappers, but it has warned growth
would not be as strong as it had in the past.
Critics of wrappers have said they can be used as a tax
dodging tool after Switzerland caved to global pressure and
softened bank secrecy. The wrappers have also come under
increased scrutiny by Swiss financial markets regulator FINMA.
It proposed a dividend of 4.50 francs a share, unchanged
from 2010.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)