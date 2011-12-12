(Adds details, background)

* Maschmeyer sold 700,000 shares in the firm-source

* Investor had said would cut stake to below 3 pct

ZURICH, Dec 12 Swiss Life shareholder Carsten Maschmeyer has sold part of his stake to several private investors, a source told Reuters, after he announced last week he planned to cut his ownership and leave the firm's board.

Maschmeyer sold 700,000 shares in the company, the source said on Monday.

Maschmeyer was the insurer's biggest individual shareholder but he announced on Dec. 7 he was cutting his stake from 5.05 percent to less than 3 percent, with a source saying he was displeased with how a legal probe into financial advisory unit AWD was being handled.

Maschmeyer sold German financial adviser AWD to Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer in 2008 and took a seat on Swiss Life's board.

The unit has faced financial headwinds and AWD's sales tactics have been criticised in German media for being aggressive. As founder of AWD, Maschmeyer, who has featured in gossip columns alongside glamorous actress Veronica Ferres, has also come under fire.

Austrian prosecutors said on Nov. 30 they were investigating around 20 people in a probe into whether AWD may have improperly pushed financial products, an allegation AWD denied.

German insurance group Talanx holds a stake of nearly 10 percent in the firm and has said it has no plans to change its holding. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by David Holmes)