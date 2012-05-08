ZURICH May 8 Insurer Swiss Life said
on Tuesday premiums fell 4 percent in Swiss franc terms in the
first quarter, with the segment for managing rich people's money
down by nearly a third.
Premium income for Switzerland's biggest dedicated life
insurer amounted to 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.84 billion) in
the first three months of the year, compared with 6.814 billion
francs a year earlier.
German financial advisory unit AWD, which the insurer bought
in 2008, posted sales revenues of 111.1 million euros in the
quarter, down 18 percent from 135.1 million euros a year ago.
($1 = 0.9207 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)