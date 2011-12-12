BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss Life shareholder Carsten Maschmeyer has sold part of his stake to several private investors, a source told Reuters on Monday, after he announced last week he planned to cut his ownership and leave the firm's board.
Maschmeyer sold 700,000 shares in the firm, the source said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.