ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss Life Chief Executive Officer Bruno Pfister will hand over his duties to current investment chief Patrick Frost on July 1 next year, the insurer said on Tuesday.

Premium income for Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer Swiss Life rose 7 percent to 13.7 billion Swiss francs ($14.90 billion) in the first nine months of 2013.

($1 = 0.9194 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)