BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel becomes global transportation provider for Gruenenthal Group
* Becomes global transportation provider for Gruenenthal Group Source text - http://bit.ly/2obbw08 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 13 Swisslog Holding AG :
* Chief Financial Officer Christian Maeder will leave Swisslog as of end of April 2015
* Daniel Bader, previously Head Group Controlling, will become new CFO
* Christian Baur will transfer to Swisslog from major shareholder Kuka and assume newly established function of Chief Operating Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Becomes global transportation provider for Gruenenthal Group Source text - http://bit.ly/2obbw08 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, March 29 The founding family of Swiss construction chemical maker Sika will ask shareholders to reject the board's proposal to raise the dividend, intensifying a takeover battle involving France's Saint-Gobain .