Jan 13 Swisslog Holding AG :

* Chief Financial Officer Christian Maeder will leave Swisslog as of end of April 2015

* Daniel Bader, previously Head Group Controlling, will become new CFO

* Christian Baur will transfer to Swisslog from major shareholder Kuka and assume newly established function of Chief Operating Officer