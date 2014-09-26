DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Sept 26 Swisslog Holding AG : * Shares open up 5.5 percent after Kuka announced plans to buy company
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 10 Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said it would increase the cash component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG by $18 per share.