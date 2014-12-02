BRIEF-Idogen: important patent application receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO
* Says the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a "Notice of Allowance", which means that it intends to grant Idogen’s patent application
Dec 2 Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia SA :
* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue of 19.7 million zlotys versus 23.1 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating profit was 661,000 zlotys versus a loss of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 2.1 million zlotys versus a profit of 5.8 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 EBITDA was 3.6 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys a year ago
