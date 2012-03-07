ZURICH, March 7 A Swiss court ruled that
Switzerland's Muehleberg nuclear power plant must go offline
next year for security reasons, according to a judgment made
public on Wednesday.
"The state of the nuclear shell, the assessment of the
plant's resistance to withstand earthquakes which is not
complete, and lacking cooling possibilities independent of the
river Aare allow operations of Muehleberg only up to mid 2013 at
the most," the federal administrative court said in a ruling
handed down March 1.
The ruling backs residents near to the plan in their bid to
have the court overturn a previous decision by environment,
transport energy and communication department UVEK to grant a
longer operational period.
Switzerland administrative court said the plant's operator,
BKW FMB, would have to submit planned safety measures,
costs and how long Muehleberg should be maintained in case BKW
still intended to operate the plant long-term, which it had
planned to do.
BKW said it would evaluate the court ruling, which can be
appealed, before deciding on further procedure.
Following Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster last year,
nuclear plants have come under increasing public scrutiny.
Muehleberg, built in 1972, is one of the plants frequently
cited by opponents of nuclear energy as ripe for mothballing.
The government decided to scrap plans to build new nuclear
reactors after Fukushima shook public confidence in the
industry. Until now, it had not planned to shut existing power
plants prematurely.
Switzerland derives about 40 percent of its power from
nuclear plants.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Mike Nesbit)