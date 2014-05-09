May 9 (Reuters) -
* U.S. says Swiss asset management firm swisspartners and
affiliates agree to
resolve criminal tax investigation
* U.S. says swisspartners investment network ag and three units
enter
nonprosecution agreement, agree to pay $4.4 million
* U.S. says defendants' "extraordinary cooperation and
self-reporting"
justified nonprosecution agreement
* U.S. says swisspartners admitted it knew that some U.S.
taxpayers were
maintaining undeclared foreign bank accounts with its help
* U.S. says payment includes $3.5 million forfeited fees,
$900,000 restitution
representing clients' estimated unpaid taxes