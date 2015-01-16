BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
Jan 16 Swissquote Group Holding SA :
* Says clients were anticipating weakening Swiss franc against euro and the drop of up to 15 percent has prompted bank to activate a provision of 25 million Swiss francs
* Says provision will influence results in H1 2015, without affecting profitability and solidity of the bank
* Says even with this provision, bank will have core capital ratio (Tier I) of about 17 percent
* Says strong growth in all business segments will generate record revenues of about 145 million Swiss francs for FY 2014, with a pre-tax profit of about 28 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/1E6sJ94 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.