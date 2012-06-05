HONG KONG, June 5 Swiss Re said on
Tuesday it has hired Ted Hodgkinson to head its Asia-Pacific
corporate solutions division.
Hodgkinson, who will be based in Singapore, will take
responsibility for the Swiss reinsurer's strategy in
Asia-Pacific and will report to Rudolf Flunger.
Swiss Re's corporate solutions division sells insurance to
midsize and large multinational corporations. In Asia, it has
offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney
and Tokyo.
Prior to joining Swiss Re, Hodgkinson worked as executive
vice president and chief broking Officer at Aon Asia.
Zurich-based Swiss Re last month reported a first-quarter
profit ahead of analysts' estimates and confirmed its midterm
financial targets. It said reinsurance prices could rise
further.
(Reporting By Clare Baldwin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)